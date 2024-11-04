A ground breaking nurse born in Cwm has celebrated her 100th birthday at her home at Thistle Court Care Home in Cwmbran
Hilda Blackwell, a former district nurse with lifelong dedication to serving her community, marked her landmark birthday surrounded by four generations of her family, fellow residents, and staff at the home.
Born on October 16, 1924, in Cwm near Ebbw Vale, Hilda has lived a life full of service, love and resilience. In her early years, she attended Duffryn School and later moved to London to pursue a career in nursing.
She trained as a state registered nurse at Windsor Hospital where she was one of the participants in the early trials of using penicillin in hospitals before returning to Wales, where she worked at Aberbeeg Hospital in Abertillery.
As a district nurse, Hilda served at coal mines and was one of the nurses involved in the Six Bells Colliery Disaster in June 1960, where she was brought in to be the head triage nurse. Following this tragedy Hilda published her own poem called “What Price Coal” which reflects on the courage and resilience of mining communities.
For her special day Hilda asked for 100 post cards to be sent to her which the home arranged and within days over 150 cards showed up from all over the world including Las Vegas, Paris and Japan some with personalised messages wishing her a happy birthday and congratulating her on her achievement.
In honour of her milestone, Hilda was celebrated by relatives across four generations including her son Hedley, granddaughter Helen and great-grandson Acer, who joined her on this special day.
In addition to family and friends, Hilda received a special birthday card from King Charles and Queen Camilla, a recognition she cherished, playfully noting “I have survived, even the Queen”.
The home was transformed for the celebration, with decorations and festivities creating a vibrant, street party atmosphere throughout. In true Thistle Court fashion, members of the team who were off duty, along with a few former team members, came in especially to celebrate with Hilda and wish her a happy birthday.
Sarah Butfield, Thistle Courts Home Manager said “We were proud and honoured to have the opportunity to support Hilda, her family and friends in celebrating her 100th birthday. The day was filled with laughter and a few tears whilst reminiscing about her life and nursing career. The reading of her published poem "What price Coal" didn't leave a dry eye in the room. Hilda is a truly inspirational woman and nurse.”
As part of Thistle Courts values, which celebrate the continuity of life and personal histories, Hilda is encouraged to honour her past and maintain her connections to nursing- a career she dedicated herself to for so many years. She proudly keeps her nurse’s clock and book close, which serve as meaningful reminders of her journey and accomplishments. Even today, Hilda enjoys telling her nurses personal stories from her time as a nurse.