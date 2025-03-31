We’re all used to seeing pictures of the past in stark black and white but now for the first time there’s a chance to see how the past really looked. Our new series takes applies a colourisation process to some familiar scenes in towns in Wales and the borders and transforms them in to glorious colour.
One for the master, one for the dame, and one for the little boy who lives down the lane. What lane you might ask? Why! Priory Lane in Abergavenny. Hasn’t it changed a lot over the years? There was no Morrisons adjacent in the early 1960s when this pic was taken, but there was a cattle market and a base for Robert Price & Sons to ply their trade until they moved a bit further up and over to the left. But for now, let’s wallow in the fetching red paint, the tin shacks, and the vintage motors from yesteryear. (Pic supplied)
Tennis courts in Abergavenny Castle? You cannot be serious? Well, John, we can, and we are. As well as the notorious Christmas massacre of 1175 which saw Seisyll ap Dyfnwal and other leading Welsh noblemen butchered by William de Braose and his gang of Norman cut-throats during what was dressed up as a goodwill feast, the castle was also once home to a tennis court. In this lavish and historical setting of butchery and betrayal, conservatively dressed and ridiculously moustached Victorians would casually scream ‘Deuce’ at one another before dining on some kippers, egg, and porridge. All that industry required a lot of fuel in the tank you know! (Pic supplied)
There's nothing like pottering and tottering in the garden with a refreshing martini in one hand and a trusty trowel in the other. Amongst the fancy of the flowers, the chirp of the birds, the shade of the leaf, the smell of the grass, the dance of the butterflies, and the trickle of a well-installed water feature a soul can find some measure of peace. Just check out the green-fingered guru in this pic. It's Clay Jones OBE. Clay by name and clay by nature, was the Tidenham man who was a well-known gardening expert and broadcasting personality. He found fame on BBC Radio’s Gardeners’ Question Time and is pictured here in that 'happy place' beloved by all gardeners - the greenhouse! (Pic supplied )