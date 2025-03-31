We’re all used to seeing pictures of the past in stark black and white but now for the first time there’s a chance to see how the past really looked. Our new series takes applies a colourisation process to some familiar scenes in towns in Wales and the borders and transforms them in to glorious colour.

If you have a picture you’d like to see featured please email it to [email protected]

One for the master, one for the dame, and one for the little boy who lives down the lane. What lane you might ask? Why! Priory Lane in Abergavenny. Hasn’t it changed a lot over the years? There was no Morrisons adjacent in the early 1960s when this pic was taken, but there was a cattle market and a base for Robert Price & Sons to ply their trade until they moved a bit further up and over to the left. But for now, let’s wallow in the fetching red paint, the tin shacks, and the vintage motors from yesteryear. ( Pic supplied )

Tennis courts in Abergavenny Castle? You cannot be serious? Well, John, we can, and we are. As well as the notorious Christmas massacre of 1175 which saw Seisyll ap Dyfnwal and other leading Welsh noblemen butchered by William de Braose and his gang of Norman cut-throats during what was dressed up as a goodwill feast, the castle was also once home to a tennis court. In this lavish and historical setting of butchery and betrayal, conservatively dressed and ridiculously moustached Victorians would casually scream ‘Deuce’ at one another before dining on some kippers, egg, and porridge. All that industry required a lot of fuel in the tank you know! ( Pic supplied )