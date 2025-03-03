We’re all used to seeing pictures of the past in stark black and white but now for the first time there’s a chance to see how the past really looked. Our new series takes applies a colourisation process to some familiar scenes in towns in Wales and the borders and transforms them in to glorious colour.

If you have a picture you’d like to see featured please email it to [email protected]

IF you don't know what's going on in this picture, you can probably guess it's not pleasant, particularly for the ox taking centre stage who is about to get cooked, sliced, and diced and put on a plate. The setting is Monmouth Cattle Market and the date is August 9, 1902, and the gathered assembled were preparing for the Coronation ox-roasting. Amongst the crowd gazing at the photographer as if he were an alien life-form is Mr J. Mackie. He's the man with the ladle and he was in charge of the spit and the carving of the beast. Yet before you spit out your avocado in disgust, remember, that the ox flesh was later distributed to the poor and needy of the town! People gotta eat fella! ( Pic supplied )

BEFORE there was Beavis and Butthead there was Beavis and Davis. And unlike the MTV cartoons they didn't sit around all day criticising lame bands, they ran a popular tobacconists and confectioners in Cinderford. Tobacconists were the shops that used to sell the stuff we smoked before vaping was a thing, and confectioners were the posh word for tuck shops! Pauline and Pat Davis and Bob and Mar Beavis shut up shop in 1992 and with them, an era ended. Keen-eyed readers will notice a John Player Special sign in the window which along with Dunhill was once the discerning smoker's fag of choice! ( Pic supplied )