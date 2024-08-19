The Welsh Ambulance Service is inviting nominations for its annual awards ceremony.
You can nominate staff and volunteers in any part of the organisation in 18 categories in total, including the much-coveted Team of the Year Award and the new Integrated Care Award.
The People’s Choice Award enables members of the public to extend a special thank you to a team or individual for providing excellent care.
You can also nominate a member of the public for a Public Recognition Award, designed to celebrate those who go above and beyond to help people in their community.
The WAST Awards 2024 will be held on November 12 2024 at the International Convention Centre, Newport, and will include a formal dinner.
Anyone can submit a nomination, including staff, volunteers, patients, members of the public and partner agencies.
Chief Executive Jason Killens said: “Our people are the very fabric of the Welsh Ambulance Service and without their incredible efforts, we simply couldn’t do what we do.
“It is entirely fitting that we celebrate their contributions and recognise their achievements over the past year.
“The WAST Awards are a chance for staff, volunteers and members of the public to say a big thank you while highlighting the invaluable contributions of our people.
“We thank all our incredible staff and volunteers and look forward to receiving this year’s nominations.”
The closing date for nominations is Tuesday, August 27 2024.