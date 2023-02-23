SOME homes in a rural Monmouthshire community have not received post for two years because of a landslip near the border with Powys.
Residents of Capel-y-Ffin were cut off when torrential rain at the end of January 2021 swept the lower bank of the road heading south to Llanthony into the River Honddu 60ft below.
It took until February 2022 for ‘phase 1’ repair work to start, which involved stitching back the lower bank to stabilise it, digging the substantial upper bank and applying netting over the bare earth as a temporary measure.
The road has remained officially closed by Monmouthshire County Council throughout this time with a long diversion over Gospel Pass – the highest road in Wales often impassable in winter due to snow and ice.
While confirmation is awaited of flood recovery funding from the Welsh Government to commence ‘phase 2’ of repair work, and the local authority undertaking tender exercises to appoint a contractor, recent wet weather has caused the upper bank to become unstable and cause a further landslide.
It has angered people living in the Llanthony Valley and left businesses such as The Half Moon hotel and pub, which relies heavily on passing tourists and events happening in Hay-on-Wye, suffering a considerable loss of revenue.
Monmouth MP David Davies visited Capel-y-Ffin to meet with concerned residents and see the road damage for himself.
“This continued road closure and latest landslip is having a very significant impact on the small and rather isolated communities and businesses that reside in the valley,” he said.
“Emergency vehicles would presumably be sent on the long diversion if called, greatly increasing response times, which is particularly worrying as I am told nearly all residents in Capel-y-Ffin are aged over 60, some with significant medical problems.
“However, February and March can be very cold months up in the mountains and when Gospel Pass is too dangerous to cross, residents are effectively cut off and endangered.
“Delivery drivers won’t drive up the valley and no post has been delivered to the dwellings north of the road closure for two years.”
Mr Davies is urging Monmouthshire County Council to expedite repair work and has raised the state of the road from Capel-y-Ffin to Gospel Pass with Powys County Council, alongside his neighbouring colleague Fay Jones MP.
“With this particular route being used a lot more since the landslip, the potholes and road degradation are so bad that normal cars scrape their undercarriage on the road in many places,” added Mr Davies.
“It is something I experienced and witnessed for myself when I visited.
“The Hay Festival is coming up in May, which attracts large numbers of visitors to the area and the valley road sees a vast throughput of traffic. The local economy in the Llanthony Valley benefits hugely from this and is another important reason why the road infrastructure supporting Llanthony and Capel-y-Ffin must remain fit for purpose.”
Powys County Council has confirmed to Mr Davies that four salt bins have been installed and salt heaps are being dropped off along Gospel Pass after he highlighted concerns about a lack of grit.
The route has also been prioritised for pothole repairs.