Another shop victim of the Storm Claudia storm in November 2025 has confirmed to the Beacon that they will not be re-opening.
Greggs, the popular sandwich and pasty shop has said that their Monmouth branch will not return “as part of our continuous review of our shop estate”.
The shop in Monnow Street was one of the many traders that were forced to close following the devastating flooding in November.
Some traders were able to open quite quickly with larger stores such as Marks and Spencer and Waitrose re-opening in time for the Christmas trading.
But other traders such as Handyman House and the Robin Hood found serious structural weaknesses in the buildings from the water damage and are still in the process of making their premises safe to trade from.
A statement issued on behalf of Greggs said: “Our shop in Monmouth will be closing , which includes relocating shops and expanding into new locations. We would like to thank local customers and the community for shopping with us, and we hope to see them at our nearby shops in Ross on Wye, Lydney and Greggs at the Euro garage on the A40 soon.”
Thankfully for Monmouth residents there are still plenty of local stores to keep everyone supplied with sausage rolls, baguettes and cakes!
