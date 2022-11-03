No more deaths recorded in Monmouthshire

There were no more coronavirus deaths recorded over the latest weekly period in Monmouthshire.
By Sonja Tutty  
Thursday 3rd November 2022 4:44 pm
Credit by Victoria Jones (PA Wire )

The latest figures from the UK coronavirus dashboard show a total of 287 people had died in the area by October 21 (Friday) – which was unchanged from the week before.

They were among 10,857 deaths recorded across Wales.

The figures include anyone whose death certificate – registered in the week ending Friday – mentioned Covid-19 as one of the causes.

Deaths in Wales are recorded by registration date, and are allocated to the deceased's usual area of residence.

