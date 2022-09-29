No more deaths recorded in Monmouthshire
There were no more coronavirus deaths recorded over the latest weekly period in Monmouthshire.
By Patrick Jack
Thursday 29th September 2022 3:18 pm
Credit by Victoria Jones (PA Wire )
The latest figures from the UK coronavirus dashboard show a total of 283 people had died in the area by September 16 (Friday) – which was unchanged from the week before.
They were among 10,719 deaths recorded across Wales.
The figures include anyone whose death certificate – registered in the week ending Friday – mentioned Covid-19 as one of the causes.
Deaths in Wales are recorded by registration date, and are allocated to the deceased's usual area of residence.