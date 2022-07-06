No more deaths recorded in Monmouthshire

No more deaths recorded in MonmouthshireThere were no new coronavirus deaths recorded in the latest weekly period in Monmouthshire.
Wednesday 6th July 2022 4:18 pm
Credit by Victoria Jones (PA Wire )
A total of 268 people had died in the area when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on June 24 (Friday) – which was unchanged from the week before.
They were among 7,546 deaths recorded across Wales.
The figures include anyone whose death certificate – registered in the week ending Friday – mentioned Covid-19 as one of the causes.
Deaths in Wales are recorded by registration date, and are allocated to the deceased's usual area of residence.