James Evans MS has voiced concerns with Powys County Council over their planned upgrade works to Brecon Recycling Centre.
This will result in the facility being closed for three months, whilst works are undertaken to comply with NRW permit requirements. However, this will not include any improvements to the steps access to the skips. Many residents have previously contacted James to express concerns about the uneven yellow metal steps access to each skip.
Many elderly and less mobile residents say they cannot use the recycling centre because they struggle on the slippery steps. James Evans MS has also quizzed Powys County Council on why arrangements have not been made for Crickhowell area residents to use the Llanfoist recycling centre which is just a few miles away during the three month closure period.
James Evans MS said: “It is disappointing to hear that no improvements will be made to the access steps for the skips. The yellow steps are proving difficult for many residents and I had hoped that accessibility would have been improved along the lines of the other recycling centres in Powys.
I am pleased to see that alternative provision will be made for green waste. However, there are no alternative arrangements being made for hard or soft plastics whilst the centre is closed and I am fearful we will see more of this material ending up in landfill or worse still being dumped on roadsides illegally”.