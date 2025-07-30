Dwr Cymru Welsh Water has confirmed that it has no plans to introduce water restrictions this summer, after four water companies in England confirmed they were implementing hose pipe bans.
Welsh Water said it had been fixing around 700 leaks every week across its network, with teams also working around the clock to sure there’s enough water supply to meet demand at peak times.
However, the organisation says that between March and June this year they have seen around 56 per cent of the average long-term rainfall for the period, which hasn’t made a substantial difference to reservoir levels.
Ian Christie, Managing Director of Water Services at Welsh Water, thanked the public for its part in preserving water supplies through the dry summer thus far.
“We’re thankful to everyone who has played their part by using a little less water and we’re asking customers to continue to do their bit. Even small changes can make a big difference,” he said.
“We are doing everything we can to avoid introducing restrictions. Our teams are working tirelessly to manage the situation, and we’re asking our customers to join us in using water responsibly. Every drop saved helps protect water supplies for the area.”
“We’ve also heard from lots of our customers who tell us that they have already made changes to reduce their water use to help protect the environment, which has been great to see.
“Whilst we might not need a hosepipe ban just yet, we are monitoring the situation closely.”
The company has also been communicating with business owners across Wales and Herefordshire to help share water efficiency messages, with customers being encouraged to use water wisely, and practical tips and tools available online to help reduce unnecessary usage.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.