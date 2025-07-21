THERE is uncertainty over implementation of a new rule intended to ensure councillors and the public are aware of decisions made by top council officials.
Monmouthshire County Council agreed a change to its constitution in April that ‘key decisions’ made by council officers be published on the authority’s website. The intention is doing so would allow councillors outside of the Labour-led cabinet to call them in for review if necessary.
But Conservative member for Shirenewton, Cllr Louise Brown, questioned if that has happened.
She told the full council’s July meeting: “I haven’t seen any key decisions published. There must be some?”.
She asked how the council will ensure the decisions are published and Labour cabinet member Councillor Angela Sandles said the decisions have to be published on the council website within two days of them being taken and they can’t be implemented for five days to allow them to be called in.
But the Magor East and Undy councillor said she didn’t know the answer as to why seemingly no decisions have been published and said she would get back to Cllr Brown.
Cllr Sandles, also in response to Cllr Brown, confirmed the council is working to “improve” its forward planner.
There has been repeated criticism over some decisions not being included on the planner and Cllr Sandles said the intention is to mark which have already been listed to go before a scrutiny committee so councillors and committee chairs can also see which others they may want to discuss.
