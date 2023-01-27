Residents in Abergavenny were upset to find out that their local Brewers Fayre would no longer have a dog-friendly bar.
A staff member announced the news via Facebook, saying: "It is with a heavy heart that we can no longer have a dog-friendly bar area at Abergavenny Brewers Fayre. This decision is totally out of our hands and we are sorry that it has had to happen. We do still allow assistance dogs trained by ADI or ADUK and guide dogs trained by the IGDF."
This will come as a shock to locals as Abergavenny has a known reputation for welcoming dogs into its establishments.
One disappointed local wrote: "This is sad news but like Weatherspoons and Costa the large corporations just do not like dogs. But their loss is the local business's gains as nearly all other Abers cafes welcome dogs with open arms. All the independant pubs/restaurants also allow us to bring our canine family. Back to the Angel, Chapel, Hen & Chicks and the Kings Arms for 1st class meals again."
Others labelled the decision as a "backwards move", commenting: "What a backward commercial decision! Profits will plummet then staff will be laid off- someone has completely misunderstood market forces and trends."
In response to why this is now the case, a spokesperson for Brewers Fayre said: "Our Brewers Fayre restaurants provide a warm welcome for diners across the UK, and as a national chain we have standards and policies across our restaurants that should be applied at every location, meaning that guests can expect the same warmth of welcome and experience wherever they dine with us.
All our Brewers Fayre restaurants welcome assistance dogs, but we can confirm that dogs that are not trained or recognised assistance dogs are only permitted in our outside and garden areas when on a lead. This is the case with our Abergavenny restaurant, and guests wishing to bring dogs can still sit in the outside area."