Local farmers took to the streets of Abergavenny this weekend as part of the NFU’s National Day of Unity events being held around the UK to show the industry’s opposition to the family farm tax.
NFU Cymru Monmouthshire members held a public-facing event in Abergavenny town centre on Saturday to thank the public for their support, as the industry continues to highlight the impacts UK Government’s changes to agricultural property relief (APR) and business property relief (BPR). The changes – which have been dubbed a ‘family farm tax’ – are likely to severely impact farming families across the UK and put the nation’s food security at risk.
Visitors’ eyes were drawn by the eye-catching tractor which was accompanied by campaign branding, animal figures, a grain mill and eggs. Milk samples were also offered to member of the public, kindly supplied by Cotteswold Dairy. Visiting members of the public were encouraged to fill out an NFU Cymru postcard detailing their support for the Stop the Family Farm Tax campaign.
NFU Cymru Monmouthshire County Chairman Emma Robinson said: “The support from the general public has been overwhelming. We cannot thank Monmouthshire County Council, Abergavenny Town Council and Cotteswold Dairy enough. The message is simple: we simply cannot absorb the tax burden that is proposed by UK Government. Whilst we are worried about losing our businesses, the public are in fear of losing access to Welsh and British food, as well as holding fears about how the beautiful landscape will also suffer without farmers.
“As part of the campaign, over 150 postcards were completed by the public and the stark reality of messages included the fact they felt let down by UK Government. More worryingly, the concerns around the impact on food security were also evident. There are some very serious messages on the postcards, which will be delivered to the relevant MP.”
Last week, a host of national retailers lined up alongside the NFU and NFU Cymru to show a unified message to UK Government that the proposed changes to the APR and BPR could cause significant disruption to the supply chain.
Andrea Leach from Cotteswold Dairy added: “The support from the general public and their engagement was astonishing. The agricultural industry and rural communities are really being challenged by the proposed changes announced in the UK Government’s October budget, and if we don’t oppose these changes, it will not only have a devastating effect to our family farms, but also on the businesses, such as ours, with inevitable reduction in milk supply. We have to stand united and put pressure on the government.”
Emma Robinson concluded: “I would like to thank the farmers who stood shoulder to shoulder to meet with the public on the National Day of Unity. Thanks, also, to the NFU Cymru Group Secretaries and Andrea from Cotteswold. We are here to tell our story and bringing the farming message to the public is important. I would like to thank the public who engaged with us, everyone was so kind and understanding. For now, the fight continues to overturn this cruel decision.”