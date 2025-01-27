Emma Robinson concluded: “I would like to thank the farmers who stood shoulder to shoulder to meet with the public on the National Day of Unity. Thanks, also, to the NFU Cymru Group Secretaries and Andrea from Cotteswold. We are here to tell our story and bringing the farming message to the public is important. I would like to thank the public who engaged with us, everyone was so kind and understanding. For now, the fight continues to overturn this cruel decision.”