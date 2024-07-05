Responding to the outcome of the 2024 Westminster General Election, NFU Cymru President, Aled Jones said: “On behalf of NFU Cymru and its membership I want to congratulate the Labour Leader and our next Prime Minister, Sir Keir Starmer as well as all those who have just been elected to the Westminster Parliament, and those who are about to form the next UK Government. The next few years look set to be another defining period for Welsh agriculture, and as a union we very much look forward to working with our politicians as we promote and seek to advance the interests of Wales’ farmers.”