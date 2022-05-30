New talking group for men now open

James Smith, left, and members of Andy’s Man Club in Abergavenny ( Pic from James Smith )

The Mindstep Foundation has been working closely with nationwide men’s mental health charity ‘Andy’s Man Club’ to set up a new talking group for men in Abergavenny, which has now officially opened its doors.

Andy’s Man Club was founded in 2016 by the family of Andy Roberts, who died by suicide aged 23, to offer free talking groups for men to come together and discuss issues and concerns they have faced or are facing in a safe and supportive environment.

There are now an incredible 69 clubs around the UK which take place every Monday from 7pm to 9pm.

The Abergavenny club is the fourth Andy’s Man Club to open in Wales following clubs in Porthcawl, the Rhondda Valley and Wrexham.

Tracey Davies, co-founder of the Mindstep Foundation, said: “We are so pleased to have worked with Andy’s Man Club to set up a new talking group in Abergavenny. Our local area has been hugely affected by suicide in the past few years, and we wanted to help create a safe space for men to talk openly and free of judgement.

“These clubs have been hugely successful in supporting men throughout the UK and it was pleasure to work with Andy’s Man Club charity to see this come to fruition.”

James Smith, from the Mindstep Foundation, who facilitates the Andy’s Man Club in Abergavenny, said: “In the first month, we have already seen a strong turnout at the club each week, which shows the demand in the local and wider community.

“It is a warm, welcoming environment where everyone feels free to speak openly and support others in need.

‘‘I now look forward to attending every Monday evening.