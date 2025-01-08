Pembrokeshire born Rhinedd Mair (Rhinedd Williams) is to succeed Ela Cerrigellgwm (Ela Jones) in the role of Superintendent of Gorsedd Robes.
Originally from Maenclochog, Pembrokeshire, Rhinedd was educated at Ysgol y Preseli, Crymych before graduating with 1st Class BA Honours in the Humanities from Trinity College, Carmarthen, where she later became Registrar. While raising her children, she was a piano teacher, accompanist and taught singing in local schools. But her aim was to return to the administrative world, and she has worked as Office Manager for a variety of organisations including the Coleg Cymraeg Cenedlaethol and the Centre for Learning Welsh.
According to Rhinedd, “I grew up in a household where the Welsh language, its culture and traditions were paramount and a great emphasis placed on eisteddfota – competing individually in the Urdd and the National Eisteddfod, performing in concerts and in chapel by singing and reciting. Sewing and needlecraft were also an important part of my childhood as my mother was unrivalled at needlework, and the practice and talent was passed on to myself and to my sister, Shân.”
Rhinedd was admitted to the Gorsedd at the 2006 Swansea and District Eisteddfod, where she took the name Rhinedd Mair. Having lived in Llanddarog for 33 years with her husband, Geraint, and their three children, Rhinedd co-founded ‘Adran y Neuadd Fach’ in Porthyrhyd in 2007 with the aim of passing on the valuable experiences of her own childhood to the next generation. In 2017 she was co-winner of the John and Ceridwen Hughes Prize for her tireless work in instructing and working with the young people of the Gwendraeth Valley area.
“Gorsedd Cymru is a key part of our Welsh culture,” said Rhinedd. “It is an old tradition that continues to develop and go from strength to strength. It is important to protect it, as so many of our Welsh traditions are disappearing. Gorsedd ceremonies are both colourful and flexible, but without any loss of dignity. I count it a great honour to be chosen as the Superintendent of Gorsedd Robes, and I look forward to shadowing Ela Cerrigellgwm and learning from her in the months ahead, before taking on the role fully in my home area as we prepare for the 2026 National Eisteddfod which will be held in Pembrokeshire."
Archdruid Mererid said, "As we thank everyone who applied for the post of Superintendent of Robes, and also thank Ela Cerrigellgwm for her excellent service over the years, we are delighted to welcome Rhinedd Mair to us. The Gorsedd will undoubtedly benefit greatly from her experience, talents and vision."