A FORMER village shop has reopened after being taken over by a new operator who previously worked in the wine trade.
Richard Lewis opened Hare and Moon Provisions in Llanellen, between Llanover and Abergavenny, shortly before Christmas.
Change of use planning permission, from Monmouthshire County Council, was required for the two storey detached building, named Ty Llew House on the junction of the main A4042 and the Llanellen turnoff.
It had previously been in use as a convenience store, and was once the village Post Office, but Mr Lewis applied for change of use to also have permission for a cafe.
He said: “Trading has been solid so far, with the celebratory nature of an opening going hand in hand with the festive season.