A ‘LESSONS learned’ exercise could be held with a housing association after it closed a care home that has now been taken over by a new operator.
The future of the Arthur Jenkins care home was thrown into doubt in early September when housing association Hafod announced it intended closing the home that has operated in Blaenavon for around 50 years.
A takeover by Spectrum Healthcare was confirmed in early December and the home’s registration with the Care Inspectorate Wales will be able to transfer to the new operator.
Independent councillor for Blaenavon Nick Horler welcomed the new ownership at Torfaen Borough Council’s December meeting but asked what could have been done better during the transition period and if any pre-warning from the previous operator could have eased pressures. Its September announcement the home would close triggered a 90 day notice period.
Councillor David Daniels, the Labour cabinet member responsible for social care, said council officers are still finalising the transfer and supporting the new operator.
But he said they also wanted to review the process followed with previous operator Hafod.
Cllr Daniels said: “In the new year officers are keen to work with the previous provider on a lessons learned session and consider whether any lessons can be learned with other providers in the borough.”
Independent Janet Jones, who also represents Blaenavon, had asked how the council will support Spectrum and Cllr Daniels said the transfer process had been “challenging to say the least” and “complex”.
The council, which owns the building, will, Cllr Daniels said, support Spectrum to provide “safe and good quality care” and he said the firm’s intention of providing nursing and residential care would be “more sustainable”.
Cllr Horler said he and Cllr Jones wanted to send their best wishes to staff from the home now looking for new employment.