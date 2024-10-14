This Sunday marked 100 days since the Labour Party won a landslide in the 2024 General Election on 4 July. It also marks 100 days in office for Monmouthshire’s MP, Catherine Fookes.
Reflecting on the last three months, Catherine Fookes said:“In these first 100 days, I have set up my office right here in Monmouthshire, held multiple surgeries across the constituency, employed five staff members, met with organisations like Llamau, Cyfannol and Mind Monmouthshire, visited local businesses and community groups, celebrated the Abergavenny Food Festival, Usk Show and the Wales in Bloom awards, supported local initiatives, and have made sure Monmouthshire’s voice is heard loud and clear in Parliament.”
On Saturday , Ms Fookes met with the founder of Transition Monmouth, an organisation focussed on local environmental initiatives, to discuss the opportunities that key Labour government initiatives will have on the area. She pointed to her work on the public bill committee for the Great British Energy Bill, as well as the government’s introduction of the Water (Special Measures) Bill – actions taken by the UK Labour Government that will directly benefit Monmouthshire constituents.
Vivien Mitchell, founder of Transition Monmouth, said,“As someone deeply committed to addressing climate change and protecting our local environment, I’m truly encouraged by Catherine’s leadership on these critical issues. It’s a tremendous relief to have an MP for Monmouthshire who is not only prioritising the environment, but also making real strides in tackling inequality. Her dedication to both gives me hope for a brighter, more prosperous future for our community.”