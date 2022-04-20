New mother and baby fitness class launches

A new mother and baby fitness class designed to help young mothers to socialise and exercise together following the Covid pandemic is launching this week around Abergavenny.

B2gether Fitness are classes designed to target post-natal recovery, set up by Melanie Johnson (pictured)

.Classes are split into three different levels of post-natal recovery, with B2gether classes being for mothers and baaies who are 8 weeks post-partum recovered involving lighter exercises.

The next level of class, B2gether Beyond, will be for those 12 weeks post-partum recovered and will involve more strenuous exercise.

Melanie will also be hosting B2gether Buggy, an outdoor class for mums 12 weeks postpartum recovered. The class will combine walking with your buggy and stopping to do postnatal suitable exercises, with the outdoor classes being held at Clydach Gorge.

Sessions will be held at various village halls around Abergavenny and Monmouthshire, including Dingestow, Gilwern and Govilon beginning on Thursday April 21.

B2gether sessions will be held at Dingestow village hall on Thursdays from 10.45am-12pm, and at the same time at Govilon village hall on Fridays.

B2gether Beyond will be held on Thursdays at Dingestow from 10am-11.15am and Gilwern community centre from 6.10pm-6.55pm, and on Fridays at Govilon village hall from 10am-11.15am.

B2gtehr Buggy will take place on Fridays from 1.45pm-2.30pm, meeting at Clydach South Tram line on Quarry road.

Classes will be run back-to-back so mums and babies have the chance to socialise with other classes, and will comprise 40 minutes of exercise with 30 minutes socialising.

Indoor classes cost £7.50 for pay as you book or £24 if you block book 4 classes together. Outdoor classes cost £5.50 per session but still must be booked in advance.

Melanie, who has a 16-month-old daughter Ava, was inspired to launch the fitness classes after being encouraged by fitness instructors from other classes in Abergavenny.

Melanie said: “I’d been going to a local mother and baby fitness class in Abergavenny, and both myself and Ava really enjoyed it and were encouraged by instructors to think about doing our own classes.

“I didn’t want to return to work full-time after having Ava so this seemed like a great idea to be able to spend more time with her whilst working.”

To differentiate from other classes B2gether classes will see babies situated in the middle of the room on play mats whilst mothers move around the outside of a circle doing a range of fitness exercises.

B2gether founder Melanie Johnson and her 16-month-old daughter Ava ( Pic from Melanie Johnson )

Melanie has already received positive feedback on social media from potential clients, and is already taking bookings for her classes.

With the recent Covid lockdowns preventing many young mothers from socialising, Melanie also hopes that the new class helps mothers build confidence and begin to socialise again more.

“ A lot of new mums missed out during the pandemic, so I’m hoping my classes with their structured social time will give mums and babies a chance to catch up. B2gether Fitness founder Melanie Johnson

Melanie added: “Having a baby during lockdown was a very strange and at times lonely experience, so after the lockdowns we really enjoyed going to fitness classes to meet other mums and babies and socialise.

“I think the classes really help young mothers connect which is more important than ever after the last few years of being isolated from others.”

“I’ve already got a number of ladies and babies booked in for classes already, and can’t wait to start, meet mums in the local area and get fit together.”