Martha Roberts (Board Co-Chair) said, “Lucie’s background, coupled with her knowledge of the town and its community, will stand her in good stead as we all work together to develop the Festival. We would like to thank Kim Waters for the huge amount of time and effort he has put in over the last four years, including managing the event around the pandemic. Lucie and Kim will be working together for a hand-over period to ensure a smooth transition in this our 25th Anniversary year.”