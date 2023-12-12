Theatr Brycheiniog is delighted to announce their new director, who will join the team in 2024.
Eleri B Jones, who hails from Llangollen, was selected as the joint first recipient of the Carne Traineeship for Directors in Wales. The pioneering scheme is designed to give directors with ambitions to run their own theatre a thorough training in every aspect of venue operations. The scheme is based at Theatr Clwyd, backed by the Arts Council of Wales and supported by The Carne Trust and Sir Ian McKellen. During the traineeship, Eleri was mentored by Tamara Harvey who is now Co-Artistic Director of the Royal Shakespeare Company.
Graduating with a first-class degree in Drama and Screen Studies from the University of Manchester, Eleri went on to train as an actor on the MA: Screen Acting with Merit at Drama Centre, London. After working across TV and theatre as an actor and 1st Assistant Director, Eleri moved into directing under the guidance of BAFTA-winning director Carol Wiseman. She also gained valuable front of house experience as a food and beverage manager in renowned London theatres including The Barbican and The London Palladium.
In 2022, Eleri was co-creator and director of Theatr Clwyd’s Celebrated Virgins, telling the story of the Ladies of Llangollen, which was named by The Guardian as one of their top 10 shows of the year. In 2023, she was the Resident Director on the National Theatre’s UK and Ireland tour of The Ocean at the End of the Lane, before being selected as the sole director on ‘From Stage to Small Screen’, the Stage Directors UK, Directors UK and Lime Pictures programme, which resulted in Eleri recently directing four episodes of the well-known continuing drama, Hollyoaks.
Describing herself as “from rural North Wales”, Eleri says: “I know first-hand the profound impact that organisations like Theatr Brycheiniog have on the cultural landscape.
“I saw my first play, aged 5, at a similar local venue and immediately, my imagination took flight.
“We all know how these moments of creative inspiration can, at any age, change the course of our lives.
“I am delighted by the prospect of bringing fresh eyes and new energy to support the amazing range of activities carried out by our dedicated staff, our professional and community partners and the whole Theatr Brycheiniog family.”
Theatr Brycheiniog Chair of Trustees, Andy Collinson said: “The Board and Senior Management Team have been unanimous in recognising and being enthused by the energy and engagement that Eleri will bring to our Theatr Brycheiniog family.
“We are all really looking forward to working with her as she shapes the next steps in our Theatr’s future.”
Eleri will join Theatr Brycheiniog in early January, as work begins on a £2+ million, UK Government funded, Powys County Council led Levelling up Fund project to replace windows, external doors, toilets, lifts and other infrastructure in the 1990s canal-side building.
The Theatr will also benefit from a major Arts Council of Wales funded project to replace 1990s stage and auditorium lighting with the latest energy efficient systems, allowing the building to meet demanding eco-friendly targets.
Eleri succeeds David Wilson who took over the Directorship of the Aberystwyth Arts Centre in the summer after a successful four years leading Theatr Brycheiniog.
“We are in a time of innovation and transformation,” added Andy.
“Under Eleri’s leadership, Brecon and the wider arts community across Mid Wales can look forward to a really exciting future.”