In 2022, Eleri was co-creator and director of Theatr Clwyd’s Celebrated Virgins, telling the story of the Ladies of Llangollen, which was named by The Guardian as one of their top 10 shows of the year. In 2023, she was the Resident Director on the National Theatre’s UK and Ireland tour of The Ocean at the End of the Lane, before being selected as the sole director on ‘From Stage to Small Screen’, the Stage Directors UK, Directors UK and Lime Pictures programme, which resulted in Eleri recently directing four episodes of the well-known continuing drama, Hollyoaks.