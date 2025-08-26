A new community-based dementia day service is opening in Monmouthshire this September, offering a fresh approach to dementia care for families across Monmouthshire and Torfaen.
The Rainbow Care Group Monmouthshire provides person-centred support for individuals living with dementia in a warm, community setting, not a clinical institution.
The service focuses on independence, dignity, and meaningful connection, with care tailored to each individual’s interests, abilities, and life story. The mission of the brand new service is simple - they see the person, not the condition.
“Every activity, every moment of care, is built around who they are and what they love, whether that’s music, art, crafts, gentle exercise, themed days, or day trips. It’s about making every day purposeful and joyful,” explained a spokesman for the Rainbow Care Group.
The centre operates in small groups of 10–12 attendees per day, supported by a high staff-to-client ratio of 1:4. Staff are dementia-trained and qualified in safeguarding, first aid, and moving and handling, ensuring a safe and supportive environment.
For family carers, the service also provides much-needed respite. While loved ones enjoy stimulating, safe, and social activities, carers gain valuable time to rest, recharge, or manage their own commitments with peace of mind. The Rainbow Care Group Monmouthshire will host a Free Open Day on Wednesday, September 17 at Llanarth Village Hall, giving local families, carers, and professionals the chance to meet the team, tour the facilities, and experience its innovative approach to dementia support.
“The Rainbow Care Group is about community, connection, and choice. We believe that every person living with dementia deserves to feel empowered, to enjoy companionship, and to remain connected with the world around them,” said a spokeman for the group
