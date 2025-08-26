For family carers, the service also provides much-needed respite. While loved ones enjoy stimulating, safe, and social activities, carers gain valuable time to rest, recharge, or manage their own commitments with peace of mind. The Rainbow Care Group Monmouthshire will host a Free Open Day on Wednesday, September 17 at Llanarth Village Hall, giving local families, carers, and professionals the chance to meet the team, tour the facilities, and experience its innovative approach to dementia support.