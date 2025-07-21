A one hour parking charge is to be re-introduced in car parks in Powys following a review of charges in the county. The new charges - which will include charging Blue Badge holder to park - will be introduced from August 1 2025.
From 1 August 2025, the cost to park a car in council car parks will be:
£1.50 – Up to 1 hour
£2.50 – 1-2 hours
£3.50 – 2-4 hours
£5.00 – Over 4 hours
Free – Overnight
Alongside these recommendations, the previously agreed changes to the Blue Badge holders parking arrangements will also be introduced. Blue Badge holders will now need to purchase a pay and display ticket in council car parks but will receive an additional one hour after the expiry of their purchased ticket.
All car parks now have the option to pay by phone using the PayByPhone app. This new facility means that drivers can pay for and manage their parking session via their phones and opt-in to have text message reminders of when their parking session is about to expire. The option to pay by cash, or card in most car parks, remains.
“The reintroduction of the one-hour parking tariff to long stay car parks was something we were keen to include, although doing so has meant some other adjustments to our budgets.” Says Cllr Jackie Charlton, Cabinet Member for a Greener Powys. “Income generated through parking charges is used to maintain and improve the car parks within Powys, ensuring that they remain fit-for-purpose, up-to-date and safe for all to use.”
A new single car park permit (to be used in one specified car park only), saving drivers around 25 per cent, will be introduced later in the year. The costs will be £280 (annual), £155 (6 month), £90 (3 month) and £30 (1 month).
