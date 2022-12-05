Roger, a native from Whitland, West Wales – a former player, Welsh Rugby Union referee, life-time admirer of the All Blacks and spectator when Ian Kirkpatrick’s men lost to Llanelli and the Barbarians in the 1970s – shifts his focus from the nitty-gritty of play to the delights and curiosities of the off-field activities surrounding all matches played by the All Blacks in Wales from the first encounter in Cardiff in1905.