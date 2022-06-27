New BBC thriller to be set in Monmouthshire

Crew and staff from ‘Wolf’ pictured alongside Deputy Minister for Arts and Sport, Dawn Bowden (pictured centre) ( Pic from Welsh Government )

A new prime-time crime thriller set in Monmouthshire is being filmed by BBC across South Wales.

Based on Mo Hayder’s acclaimed Jack Caffery novels and produced by award-winning Hartswood Films and APC Studios, filming is now underway on Wolf - a major new six-part crime thriller for BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Written and adapted by Megan Gallagher, Ukweli Roach has been cast in the lead role of DI Jack Caffery along with cast including Sacha Dhawan; Iwan Rheon; Sian Reese-Williams; Juliet Stevenson and Owen Teale.

The production was funded through the Creative Wales and BBC Wales’ Memorandum of Understanding, which aims to put Wales’ television industry on the world stage. There are 14 trainees working on the production including apprentices from the Criw shared apprenticeship and Screen Skills Trainee Finder schemes.

Deputy Minister for Arts and Sport, Dawn Bowden, visited this weekend to take a behind the scenes look at filming at the iconic Enfys studios in Cardiff – and met with the trainees working on the production.

The Deputy Minister met with Shadowing Director, Oliver Gabe who is on a Ffilm Cymru placement.

Oliver said: “Wolf has been the greatest learning experience I could ask for. I have learnt so much observing Lee and the team at work. The crew are fantastic and continue to teach me new things everyday.

“This whole experience has motivated me entirely and continues to inspire me to keep making my own films. I cannot thank Lee, Nikki, Elaine and everyone at Hartswood and Ffilm Cymru for the opportunity, I feel very lucky to be a part of this scheme.”

Locations Assistant, Morgan Smith from Fairwater, Cardiff is a Screen Skills trainee whose first experience of the industry was as a Covid Cleaner on the Hartswood Production Roald and Beatrix. Morgan said; “I’ve really enjoyed the experience of working with Chris Hill, Iestyn Hampson Jones and the rest of the locations team on Wolf. I hope that this experience will help me progress as part of the locations department and to keep working as part of such a great team.”

Due to hit our screens in 2023, and with potential to be aired globally, the six-part series has a strong Welsh identity and the production is expected to generate over £6m direct economic benefit, using Welsh crew, locations and facilities.

Deputy Minister for Arts and Sport, Dawn Bowden, said: “I’m delighted to get a sneak peak at this production in progress. It really is a production rooted in Wales, making the most of our fabulous Welsh landscapes – and of course Welsh talent and crew.

“Wales offers a wealth of diverse filming locations and a skilled workforce and it is excellent to see Hartswood Films returning to Wales.

“Wales is the third busiest hub for TV and film production in the UK, which is creating unprecedented demand for skills and talent in a growing sector. Creative Wales is working with the sector to boost training through funding and support.

“This production will provide many skills and training opportunities, and we hope that Wolf will become a long-running series with these trainees having the opportunity to grow and progress in their roles.”

Dan Cheesbrough, Hartswood’s Managing Directors says; “It is always a privilege to be shooting in Wales. The crews, locations, talent and facilities are world class. It’s no accident that Hartswood has built a major presence here. We’re delighted to continue building on that with a show as significant and as exciting as ‘WOLF’. We are incredibly grateful for the support that the Creative Wales team continue to provide. It’s that support that has enabled us to roll out the most significant volume of training opportunities on any Hartswood production to date, which is something we take particular pride in.”

Creative Wales has invested over £12 million into supporting screen projects since its inception in January 2020. Investing in over 18 productions and generating a spend in the Welsh economy of circa £131m.