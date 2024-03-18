After an absence of several years well established London gallery IAP Fine Art has re-opened in Monmouth.
“We had a very successful brief spell in this building in 2017; but following the untimely death of our main artist Chris Gollon, we returned to London, then during Covid all sales were online only. Now it’s great to be back, showing leading names in 20th and 21st century British fine art, here in beautiful Monmouthshire,” explained gallery director David Tregunna explains:
IAP Fine Art will be exhibiting works by Maggi Hambling, Sir Terry Frost, David Hockney, Barbara Rae and many more, as well as the latest designs from British master jeweller Paul Hatton.
Also featured will be works by London born artist Chris Gollon who enjoyed many solo museum exhibitions in the UK, and whose work features in collections in the British Museum. He exhibited at Art Chicago and with Yoko Ono, David Bowie and Gavin Turk in ROOT, a crossover exhibition of contemporary music and art . IAP Fine Art holds Chris Gollon’s estate and there has been a surge of interest in his work, as well as that of Maggi Hambling.
“We’ve recently enjoyed advising on a TV documentary being made on Chris Gollon’s life and work, to be released later this year, and of course the BBC documentary on Maggi Hambling ‘Making Love with the Paint’ brought many new people to discover her work. However, despite TV and the internet being great ways to discover fine art, you cannot beat seeing paintings and prints in real life. We already have many collectors in this region, so we are doubly delighted to be open on Monmouth’s Church St, a cobbled street full of culture, with its excellent two bookshops, Creates Café and the wonderful Savoy Theatre,” said David Tregunna.
IAP Fine Art began in Bethnal Green, East London, in the 1990s, before being based in central London for over 20 years. It has co-curated many exhibitions in museums and cathedrals throughout the UK and publishes books and print editions by Maggi Hambling and Chris Gollon, and holds work by some of the UK’s leading artists.