“We’ve recently enjoyed advising on a TV documentary being made on Chris Gollon’s life and work, to be released later this year, and of course the BBC documentary on Maggi Hambling ‘Making Love with the Paint’ brought many new people to discover her work. However, despite TV and the internet being great ways to discover fine art, you cannot beat seeing paintings and prints in real life. We already have many collectors in this region, so we are doubly delighted to be open on Monmouth’s Church St, a cobbled street full of culture, with its excellent two bookshops, Creates Café and the wonderful Savoy Theatre,” said David Tregunna.