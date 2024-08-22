Abergavenny is set to introduce a new store to its high street, this September.
MaxiDeals, a one stop shop offering a wide range of affordable essentials, will open its doors at 7-8 High Street.
Shoppers can expect a variety of products, including gardening tools, household items, seasonal goods, and confectionery.
The grand opening is scheduled for Thursday, September 5, at 10am, filling a previously vacant unit on the bustling high street.
Locals can expect a fun day, filled with prizes, voucher giveaways and a mad trolley dash with representatives from Abergavenny Food Bank, who hope to raise awareness for their amazing charity.
The Mayor of Abergavenny, Cllr Chris Holland will also be making an appearance, as he is set to cut the ribbon - welcoming locals to their newest high street store.
MaxiDeals is sure to be a welcome addition to Abergavenny’s high street, following the closures of Wilko and Oxfam.