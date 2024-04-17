Claire McCarthy, Consultant Nurse for Emergency Care at Aneurin Bevan University Health Board, said: “Our Minor Injury Units are a fantastic resource for our population, but we have found that their demand varies greatly throughout the day. As we noticed there was very little activity at night, we recently undertook a comprehensive public engagement exercise to ensure we were using our Minor Injury Units in the most efficient way to meet demand. The feedback we received was extremely valuable, and we would like to say thank you to all those who contributed and made their views known.