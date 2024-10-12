As with any service change, there will be an impact on staff, which is currently being addressed. Staff have been assured that they will not have to relocate from Nevill Hall unless they choose to do so, with a number of opportunities for them to remain working at Nevill Hall or to relocate to one of our other Health Board sites. However, we acknowledge that any change is difficult and upsetting and the health board is working closely with the staff affected to ensure they are supported through this process, including conducting executive engagement sessions, informal meetings and dedicated one to ones with staff.