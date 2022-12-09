One of the best-known names in the UK music industry has just confirmed that they’re heading to Monmouthshire in summer 2023. Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds have confirmed they are playing a special one-off date at Caldicot Castle on Saturday,August 19.
Not shy of delivering world-class performances at prestigious outdoor venues, Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds will perform a one-off show in the grounds of the castle featuring a selection of the band’s most well-loved songs, from Oasis hits through to current day radio favourites. Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds have, since 2011, release three studio albums, a collection of EPs and have played hundreds of live shows across the UK. In summer 2022, the band completed a nationwide tour of outdoor shows by headlining on the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury.
The announcement of the Caldicot Castle date follows the incredibly well-received release of the band’s brand-new single ‘Pretty Boy’, which recently featured as BBC Radio 2’s Record Of The Week. The track signals the beginning of a new creative chapter and first new music from Noel’s forthcoming new studio album which will be released next year.
Caldicot Castle has gained a reputation for hosting chart-topping, famous bands, including girl band Little Mix, in August 2017, and Status Quo in summer 2015. As recently as September 2022, the castle was host to a local folk band that have gained a massive following, Rusty Shackle, marking the release of their latest album.
When they come to Caldicot, Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds will be supported by local favourites Feeder. Formed in 1994, the band have released 11 studio albums and have spent a combined total of 184 weeks on the singles and albums chart. Their highly acclaimed album ‘Torpedo’ came out earlier this year continuing the band’s winning formula with big riffs, bigger emotions, and, of course, enormous tunes
They’ll be joined by Newport’s Goldie Lookin’ Chain, officially Britain’s biggest rap group. Known for ‘Guns don’t kill people rappers do’, the group have released 18 albums in the course of their 22-year-long career.
Pablo Janczur, the Orchard Live promoter, said: “We’re so excited about this absolutely massive show coming to Caldicot Castle. We’ve wanted to bring a great rock line-up to this venue for some time and what could better, Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds supported by Feeder on a beautiful summer’s evening. It’s going to be an awesome day out.”
Monmouthshire County Council Leader, Cllr. Mary Ann Brocklesby said: “I am absolutely thrilled that we will stage another world-class concert in the beautiful setting of Caldicot Castle this coming summer. We’re looking forward to welcoming Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, Feeder and Goldie Lookin’ Chain, as well as thousands of visitors and residents to what promises to be a very special night out."
Cllr. Sara Burch, Cabinet Member with responsibility for MonLife, said: “It’s very exciting to see acts of such high calibre coming to Monmouthshire, and also great news that the organisers have given local residents the opportunity to secure tickets before the general sale takes place. Caldicot Castle is such a beautiful venue that we are really proud of – it has such a lot of offer as a concert venue, as well as being a tremendous attraction for all the family all year round. We’re looking forward to seeing everyone at the castle on August 19th next year.”
Tickets at £61.88 each, including fees, are on general sale from 10am on Friday 16th December, but Monmouthshire residents can snap up their tickets sooner than that. The organisers have arranged a special pre-sale for local fans from 10am on Wednesday, December 14.