But “Down the Dig” predates by a few years what is perhaps Mr Clarke’s greatest discovery, that for hundreds – perhaps thousands – of years, the site of Monmouth was under a huge lake caused by an Ice Age blockage of the Wye gorge towards Redbrook. That lake disappeared about the time the Romans arrived and it is highly plausible that they cleared the dam and allowed Monmouth – or Blestium, as they called it – to begin its story as one of a chain of Roman forts and settlements.