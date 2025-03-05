THE mother of the 200th British soldier to die in Afghanistan has said she would like to give American Vice President JD Vance a “smack around the ear” for his recent comments belittling British and French forces.
President Donald Trump’s sidekick landed himself in hot water when he mocked the UK and France’s proposed peace-keeping force in Ukraine with the scathing comment that, “If you want to actually ensure that Vladimir Putin does not invade Ukraine again, the very best security guarantee is to give Americans economic upside in the future of Ukraine.
“This is a way better security guarantee than 20,000 troops from some random country that hasn’t fought a war in 30 or 40 years.”
Relatives of British soldiers who fought alongside American troops in Afghanistan and Iraq found the comments deeply offensive.
Hazel Hunt, the mother of Richard Hunt who died from wounds he incurred fighting in Helmand Province in August 2009, was “absolutely furious” at Vance’s comments.
“It is an absolute insult to us as relatives of those who had fought and died and paid the ultimate price for what we thought at the time was a noble cause.”
Richard Hunt was a Private in the 2nd Battalion of The Royal Welsh. He was a sniper and a driver and was killed in an explosion while on vehicle patrol.
His mother later set up the Welsh Warrior Charity in his name to raise funds for other injured soldiers.
Hazel has called Vance’s comments “a real kick in the teeth” and that “this shows how dangerous the situation is.”
She added, “It shows how utterly ignorant he is. He needs to learn his history as it is an insult to two of America’s closest friends.”
Hazel Hunt also branded Trump and Vance “playground bullies!”