A food poisoning outbreak has plagued Abergavenny in recent weeks, with Public Health Wales confirming that there are 13 known cases of shigella infection within the area and a number suspected cases still being investigated.
The illness identified as shigella infection (shigellosis) is an intestinal infection caused by a family of bacteria known as shigella. The main symptom of shigella infection is diarrhoea. It is not life threatening, although in some cases it may result in hospitalisation, but symptoms usually clear up within four to five days.
A Public Health Wales spokesperson said: “Following an increase in reports of gastrointestinal illness in the Abergavenny area, Public Health Wales stood up a multiagency Outbreak Control Team with representation from Aneurin Bevan University Health Board, Monmouthshire County Council, and Powys County Council.
“We are investigating cases of shigella infection (shigellosis) associated with a single fast-food premises in the town. To date, we have identified 13 confirmed cases and a number of suspected cases are still being investigated. Appropriate public health measures have been undertaken including tracing contacts of those affected and offering testing for contacts with relevant symptoms.
Public Health Wales recommended that anyone who may be concerned about any symptoms they’re experiencing should contact 111 over the weekend and evening or contact their GP in-hours service during weekdays.