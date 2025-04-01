LAURA Anne Jones MS has met with Newport Bus, who have routes running through Monmouthshire, Torfaen and Newport in the South East region, ahead of the Welsh Government setting out their plans to nationalise bus services in Wales.
Ms Jones said she had “real doubts” over whether the new system implemented by Welsh Government would improve services, and shared her concerns that it may actually make services worse.
While the MS accepted improvements needed to be made under the current system, she warned against a costly move to a new system.
Newport Bus operates in Newport, and surrounding areas including Monmouthshire and Torfaen, and some routes stretch into England.
Ms Jones sat behind the wheel of one of Newport Bus’s fleet, which she said was “impressive”, and remarked on the new adaptions to the fleet to help passengers with hearing difficulties.
Bus providers are concerned that if buses aren’t funded properly under the new system, services may see cuts, leading to passenger decline and a downward spiral for services.
Laura Anne Jones MS, Senedd Member for South Wales East, said, “It was great to speak to Newport Bus about their long history of service to our City, Monmouthshire and Torfaen, with routes stretching into England and Cardiff the other way. Their new and improved buses were impressive, and it was great to see the recent adaptations made to make life easier for those with hearing difficulties, having installed new monitors that pre-warn the customer when stops are coming up.
“The Welsh Government’s proposals to completely change the way our buses are delivered is an enormous risk, and some providers, like Newport Bus, are concerned about this move away from demand-led services.
“I have real doubts that franchising the buses will make anything better at all, in fact, the concerns about taking away that local knowledge and direct contact, increases the concern that the opposite may be true.
“The current system of partnership between bus companies and local authorities works, although it’s clear improvements in services and investment in public bus stops needs to be made. However, wasting money on a massive reorganisation, that will result in minimum difference in output, is not the right use for the enormous amount of money being put into this pet project.
“And what’s going to happen to old stock? What if the new proposed changes means that adaptations to services can no longer be made easily, instead relying on a civil servant with no local knowledge, who will most likely take a monetary approach to solving issues, rather than recognising local need?
“The bus pass available to young people is also marred with faults, even though its sounds good and is welcome in principle, it insists on a hard border, which would immediately disadvantage those young people living next to the English border in Wales, meaning they would have to pay extra to continue routes into England, yet ironically, it doesn’t penalise English young people users when using it in Wales.”