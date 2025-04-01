Laura Anne Jones MS, Senedd Member for South Wales East, said, “It was great to speak to Newport Bus about their long history of service to our City, Monmouthshire and Torfaen, with routes stretching into England and Cardiff the other way. Their new and improved buses were impressive, and it was great to see the recent adaptations made to make life easier for those with hearing difficulties, having installed new monitors that pre-warn the customer when stops are coming up.