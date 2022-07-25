MS Laura Jones is showing support for summer shows

Member of Senedd for South Wales East Laura Ann Jones has expressed her support and love for local agricultural and food shows, as shows make a welcome return this year following cancellations caused by the Covid pandemic.

Laura Anne Jones MS spoke in the chamber of the Senedd last week stressing her support and love for local agricultural and food shows, highlighting the importance of summer shows and the effect they have on local communities.

This comes with the Royal Welsh Show returning for the first time in three years LAST week to Builth Wells having been cancelled for the last two years because of the pandemic.

In her speech, she said: “The past few years have been nothing short of turbulent and have caused many serious financial disruptions for some of Wales most beloved Summer Shows.

“These shows are not only a major boost to the morale of the Welsh people but also to business and the wider economy, with agriculture in Wales generating an estimated Gross Value Added of £457 million in 2017.

“We also see Welsh farming and agriculture underpinning the food and drinks supply chain, which is worth well over £6bn to Wales.

‘‘And let’s not forget that farmers care for and manage 80 per cent of the land in Wales and over 600,000 hectares of environmentally designated areas.

“They truly are the custodians of our rural way of life, without them Wales would truly be a worse place. Our shows are the chance to support them.”

Commenting outside the chamber she added: “The past few years have been really tough for our summer shows, so this is the chance to support them and show them how valued they are in the region

“Sadly though, not all of our shows will be back this year with 150-year-old Monmouth Show being cancelled due to financial restraints caused by the pandemic.

“To me, this just sums up how fragile and vulnerable our shows are and how they need as much support, encouragement and financial backing as possible in the coming summers.