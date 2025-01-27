South Wales East Senedd Member Laura Anne Jones marked Holocaust Memorial Day on Monday.
The 2025 HMD marks the 80th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau and the 30th anniversary of the genocide in Bosnia.
Ms Jones signed a Book of Commitment on behalf of her constituents in South Wales East at an event held by the Holocaust Educational Trust (UK) at the Senedd to honour HMD.
At the event the moving testimony of Paul Sved BEM, a Holocaust survivor who was six years old when he and his mother were forced from their home in Hungary, was heard.
Laura Anne Jones MS, Senedd Member for South Wales East and Shadow Minister for Housing, Local Government and the Armed Forces, said: “As the Holocaust recedes from living memory, it is so important that we listen to the testimonies of survivors and ensure their stories are passed on to future generations.
“The Holocaust stands as a unique evil in human history. It is vital that we learn from it, and its history, and continue to combat antisemitism, ensuring that “never again” truly means never again.”
Holocaust Memorial Day is a time for reflection and remembrance. It allows us to honour those who suffered and renew our commitment to combating hatred and prejudice in all its forms.
Reflecting on the day, Welsh Conservative Leader Darren Millar MS, said: “Holocaust Memorial Day serves as a solemn reminder of the unimaginable suffering endured by millions during the Holocaust. It is a day to honour the memory of those who were murdered and to reflect on the persecution faced by Jewish people, Gypsies, Roma, disabled individuals, and members of the LGBT community.
“By hearing the voices of survivors and acknowledging this dark chapter in history, we strengthen our commitment to building a world that rejects hate and discrimination in all its forms.
“Eighty years after the liberation of the concentration camps, I urge everyone in Wales to take time today to reflect on these lessons, stand firmly against antisemitism, and challenge racism wherever it persists.”
Also Commenting, Welsh Conservative Shadow Cabinet Secretary for Social Justice and Equalities, Dr. Altaf Hussain MS, said: “We cannot forget the unimaginable horrors that millions of people faced during the Holocaust. Tragically, the scourge of genocide continues to plague humanity.
“The millions of Jews, Roma, disabled individuals, and members of the LGBT community persecuted by this evil regime deserve to have their stories preserved as a timeless lesson for us all.
“It has been eighty years since the liberation of the concentration camps and now more than ever we must deeply reflect on the powerful accounts shared with us by the remaining survivors. May their bravery and commitment to speaking out against the horrors committed during the Holocaust continue to inspire the change we need, so that we may all live in society that is fully respectful of people’s religion, race, gender and sexual orientation.”