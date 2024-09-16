In a tweet by the then parliamentary candidate for Monmouthshire, Catherine Fookes, she said that too many pensioners in Monmouthshire “have told me how they have had to choose between heating and eating”
The tweet on the social media platform X went on to say: “Pensioners deserve security in retirement and that’s what a UK Labour government will deliver.
In the July 4th elections, Ms Fookes took the seat of Monmouthshire with a 3,338 majority.
In the recent vote to cut the Winter Fuel Payment form pensioners on Tuesday September 10th, she voted with the government to cut the payment to pensioners not on pension credit and annul the motion put forward by the opposition along with another 348 members of Parliament
Labour Monmouthshire MP Catherine Fookes said she is “extremely sympathetic” to those who will be impacted by the loss of winter fuel payments and said her office can support those who could be entitled to further help.
She said: “I will be redoubling my efforts to ensure that pensioners who are struggling have access to all the benefits they are entitled to. My office is here to support anyone facing difficulties in Monmouthshire, and I can assist residents with applying for Pension Credit or other benefits they are entitled to. So, if anyone needs help, please feel free to contact me at [email protected].”
The MP added that Monmouthshire County Council has a partnership with charity Severn Wye Energy to provide free advice and support to help people heat and power their home affordably. People can access the service by calling 0800 1701600. The council’s housing support team can also help households check if they are claiming all the benefits they are entitled to. Residents can call 01633 740730 or email [email protected]
Ms Fookes added: “As I said in my maiden speech, tackling inequality is a top priority for me, and I will work hard to hold the government to account on this.”
County Councillor Tony Kear said: "This is set to be a hard winter for pensioners with energy prices set to rise again, so why our MP has not found it in herself to protect them is beyond me.
"I hope this is not a sign of things to come. We need an MP willing to make difficult choices and stand up for the people of Monmouthshire."
Local MS Peter Fox has expressed his disappointment at Monmouthshire's Labour MP Catherine Fookes.
“On Tuesday, every Labour Welsh MP voted to cut the Winter Fuel Payments for pensioners despite knowing the damage it could have to our elderly population,” he said.
"I am incredibly disappointed that our new Labour MP has failed to stand up for our elderly population.
Conservative councillor for Usk and Llanbadoc, Tony Kear, had written to Ms Fookes following the government’s announcement and asked if it would “push some vulnerable Monmouthshire pensioners into fuel poverty and force them into a decision about heating or eating.”
Cllr Kear said Ms Fookes has since called him and said: “Catherine Fookes and I agree that with approximately 20,000 pensioners in Monmouthshire affected by this we should work together to identify who will be badly affected.”
The councillor said the MP told him she intends to work with the Department of Work and Pensions to identify those who need additional help and he said he is encouraging pensioners in his ward to contact him if they fear they will be badly affected.
He said: “I can help them potentially apply for pension credit or other appropriate benefits through Monmouthshire County Council.”