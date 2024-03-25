Conservative MP Fay Jones has welcomed the news that Talgarth’s Victorian primary school is to receive funding for its restoration from the UK Government’s Community Ownership Fund.
Ms Jones has supported the campaign and Ms Jones visited the site to learn more about the project before lobbying ministers in the Department for Levelling Up to press the case for the school.
This is the sixth grassroots project to have received funding from the UK Government. Ms Jones has been involved in securing all six.
“This is fantastic news. I am delighted to have played a tiny part in helping this bid along. The school is an incredible building; bringing it back to life will do wonders for one of the most special towns in my constituency. I can’t wait to see the school back in use once again. I want to say a huge congratulations to the leaders of the bid.
“I am delighted that the school is the latest successful project which I have been able to secure funding for – following on from the Radnor Arms Hotel, The Judge’s Lodgings, Llandrindod Wells FC, Hay St Mary’s FC, Theatre Brycheiniog and the new pitch in Ystradgynlais. This is what Westminster should be doing – investing in community assets which mean so much to local people,” said Ms Jones