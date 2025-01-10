MONMOUTHSHIRE MP Catherine Fookes has hit out at “misleading” claims over a vote in the House of Commons on a national inquiry into so called “grooming gangs”.
MPs last week rejected a call from the Conservatives to hold a national inquiry into “historical child sexual exploitation, focused on grooming gangs”.
Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch had attempted to amend the Labour government’s draft child protection legislation but had that been successful it would have prevented the legislation from making progress.
The Labour MP for Monmouth said the vote had been a “political stunt” and highlighted the legislation, which applies to England only, includes “vital measures” to protect children.
Ms Fookes said: “The amendment was a political stunt by the Conservative Party. It was trickery on the British public who are rightly concerned about this issue. The amendment would not have created an inquiry into child sexual exploitation. Instead, it would have killed a bill designed to help children and families.
“They wanted to force Labour MPs, including myself, into a vote against their amendment so they could publicise it across media without any context. It’s unauthentic, dishonest and deeply disappointing. Child abuse and the existence of grooming gangs is horrific and should never be used as a political football.”
Following the vote Conservative councillor for Usk, Tony Kear, shared a photograph of Ms Fookes on social media with the caption “Do you think there should be an inquiry into grooming gangs? Catherine Fookes doesn’t”.
Cllr Kear wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter: “I’m saddened & disappointed but not surprised that our MP Catherine Fookes failed to vote for an inquiry into grooming / rape gangs. I have been shocked at the historic failures, alleged coverups & judges’ summing ups. Victims deserve justice and accountability. Unforgivable.”
Cllr Richard John, the Conservative leader on Monmouthshire council, also wrote on X: “Not a single Welsh MP voted for an inquiry. Obviously MPs are whipped to vote but there are times when the public expect MPs to back residents over their party whip to support pensioners, farmers or WASPI women but most importantly, vulnerable children.”
He had shared a tweet from a GB News presenter that wrongly described the Conservative amendment as a “bill to have a national inquiry into grooming gangs”.
The issue around gangs targeting young girls, often from vulnerable backgrounds, has become a political storm after X boss Elon Musk used the platform to launch attacks at Prime Minister Keir Starmer and safeguarding minister Jess Phillips.
Ms Fookes said she wanted to address “misleading claims about the vote on the Children’s Wellbeing and Schools Bill and the amendment proposed by the Conservatives.
Ms Fookes stated: “I am, and always will be, committed to protecting women and young girls from violence and sexual abuse. As a member of the Women and Equalities Committee and former CEO of a Women’s Equality charity, protecting and supporting women and girls has always been one of my top priorities.
“The Children’s Wellbeing and Schools Bill which I voted for on January 8th includes vital measures to support children in England through limiting school uniform costs, introducing free breakfast clubs, and improving children’s social care by ensuring Councils maintain a ‘children not in school register’ to protect children that are home schooled.
“However, the Conservatives tabled an amendment that would have thrown out the entire Bill.
“The Government remains fully committed to tackling exploitation and protecting vulnerable children, but this amendment was not the way to do it. The Government has accepted the need for action on the 20 recommendations proposed by the Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse (IICSA) and the Home Secretary has already announced that government will:
- Legislate to make it mandatory to report abuse, making it an offence with professional and criminal sanctions to fail to report or to cover up child sexual abuse.
- Legislate to make grooming an aggravating factor in the sentencing of child sexual offences, to ensure the punishment fits the terrible crime.
- Overhaul the way information and evidence is gathered on child sexual abuse by introducing a ‘single child identifier’ and through a strengthened police performance framework, with new standards on public protection, child abuse and exploitation.
“In opposition, Labour called for a national independent inquiry into child sexual abuse and supported the establishment of the IICSA, expertly led by Professor Alexis Jay, when it was launched in 2014 by the previous Government.
“Over seven years, the IICSA engaged with more than 7,000 victims and survivors, processed 2 million pages of evidence, and published 61 reports and publications. Yet the previous Government failed to implement a single one of the 20 recommendations from the final IICSA report.
“IISCA also ran a specific investigation strand into child sexual exploitation by organised networks, which ran for two years and produced a separate report and recommendations in February 2022. That report concluded that police forces and local councils were still failing to tackle this serious crime and set out further recommendations for change, yet far too little progress has been made.
“The Conservatives had two years to action these recommendations, they actioned none.
“The Leader of the Conservatives has never once mentioned this issue in Parliament until she felt it was politically opportune to do so. The Labour Government are doing more in just six months to implement these recommendations than the Conservatives did in two whole years.
“I voted for the Children’s well-being and Schools Bill because we must enhance protection for children and deliver justice for the victims of evil crimes of the grooming gangs.
“I rejected the amendment that would have stopped this legislation moving forward and I will continue to work hard in Parliament to ensure that the further recommendations from the IICSA report are delivered.
“Political posturing serves no-one. We need action for victims and this is what the Labour Government is focused on.”
No Labour MPs voted for Tory motion, which was only supported by the Conservatives, Reform, some Northern Ireland MPs and an independent.
The motion was rejected by 364 votes to 111, a majority of 253.