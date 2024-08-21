Labour Monmouthshire MP Catherine Fookes said she is “extremely sympathetic” to those who will be impacted by the loss of winter fuel payments and said her office can support those who could be entitled to further help.
She said: “I will be redoubling my efforts to ensure that pensioners who are struggling have access to all the benefits they are entitled to. My office is here to support anyone facing difficulties in Monmouthshire, and I can assist residents with applying for Pension Credit or other benefits they are entitled to. So, if anyone needs help, please feel free to contact me at [email protected].”
The MP also said Monmouthshire council has a partnership with charity Severn Wye Energy to provide free advice and support to help people heat and power their home affordably. People can access the service by calling 0800 1701600. The council’s housing support team can also help households check if they are claiming all the benefits they are entitled to. Residents can call 01633 740730 or email [email protected]
Ms Fookes added: “As I said in my maiden speech, tackling inequality is a top priority for me, and I will work hard to hold the government to account on this.”