A ONE-stop hub offering wellbeing support to the rural communities of Monmouthshire has been praised for helping to tackle loneliness and isolation.
The Monmouthshire Rural Support Centre is a multi-agency project providing advice for people living and working in rural areas, especially farmers and their families.
Located at Monmouthshire Livestock Centre in Bryngwyn every Monday and Wednesday, the mobile unit can also be taken to local shows and events.
Health screening is available inside the unit, such as blood pressure measurement and other tests, while private discussions can be held on mental health, wellbeing and stress issues.
It is manned by Monmouthshire Farming Community Network Volunteers and staff from the MIND Monmouthshire Rural Workers Project, who are funded by the National Lottery Community Fund.
Local MP David Davies visited Monmouthshire Livestock Centre on Wednesday (11 October) to see the hub in action and speak with volunteers, including project lead Bob Stevenson.
“The idea is that residents and farmers, young and old alike, can pop in for advice on any issues they have or just come and have a cup of tea and a natter,” said Mr Davies.
“This is a brilliant initiative made up of caring and compassionate volunteers with a range of different skills. The monthly schedule is fantastic.
“I had my blood pressure and waist measurement checked while I was there. But you can have your hair cut at reasonable rates, talk to a wellbeing worker if you are a carer, and even see a solicitor about tips on making a will.
“Living in hard-to-reach rural areas can be very isolating and lonely at times. We should be incredibly grateful to these volunteers who give up their time to support the rural community and offer a friendly ear.”