March 8 marks International Women’s Day when women all over the world celebrate women and their achievements by coming together and supporting each other.
International Women's Day not only celebrates the achievements of women, by also educates and raises awareness of women's equality.
Monmouthshire MP Catherine Fookes is a passionate advocate for the annual event and last weekend hosted an event ahead of the main celebrations. Mrs Fookes - who is Monmouthshire’s first woman member of parliament - has previously worked with many women’s organisations including Cyfannol Women Aid and is a former director of Women’s Equality Network.
The weekend’s event took place at Chepstow Drill Hall and offered a chance for the local community to network and listen to a number of speakers from different backgrounds who shared their experiences of professional and personal life and what their hopes and dreams would be for women. Among the speakers were Jude Rogers: writer, journalist and broadcaster, Abergavenny based Martha Musona Holman, founder of “Love Zimbabwe Charity” who is now an award winning lecturer, as well as many more.
On this special day there were also donations raised by the public and a fundraising raffle with money raised going to Cyfannol Women’s Aid charity which supports women across Gwent who have experienced any form of violence against women domestic abuse or sexual violence.
Women from across Monmouthshire gathered and were given the opportunity to come together and appreciate women from across the world on this special day.
Among the highlights of International Women’s Day locally this year is an art exhibition at Monmouth Baptist Church which celebrates the creativity, resilience and stories of women through powerful art as well as a series of talk. Details of exhibition and talks can be found on the Art Fringe website www.theartfringe.com/events .