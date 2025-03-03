The weekend’s event took place at Chepstow Drill Hall and offered a chance for the local community to network and listen to a number of speakers from different backgrounds who shared their experiences of professional and personal life and what their hopes and dreams would be for women. Among the speakers were Jude Rogers: writer, journalist and broadcaster, Abergavenny based Martha Musona Holman, founder of “Love Zimbabwe Charity” who is now an award winning lecturer, as well as many more.