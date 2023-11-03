“When proposals were first announced to downgrade A&E at Nevill Hall Hospital in Abergavenny to a Minor Injury Unit – which is ironically now under threat of overnight closure – health bosses and consultants personally assured me that the extra journey time it would take for patients travelling the longer distance to Llanfrechfa would be compensated for by the new specialist and critical care ‘centre of excellence’ at The Grange, alongside a much better level of service in the ambulance en route.