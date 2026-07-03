AN NHS worker who recently retired from Nevill Hall Hospital is planning to cycle up Llangynidr Mountain this July for the 1,000th time!
Former biomedical scientist Steve Williams turns 67 in November, but he’s still got plenty of fuel in the tank and has been pounding the pedals and whizzing up his local mount for a decade.
Steve, originally from Nant-y-Moel, has been using the Strava app since his first trip to the top ten years ago, and has worked out that when he pulls on the lycra and helmet on Saturday, July 18, it will make his 1,000th ascent of Langynidr Mountain.
To mark the special occasion, Steve will be raising funds for Prostate Cancer Research as he heads up the familiar trail later this month.
Steve was inspired in his fundraising endeavours by fellow cyclist Sir Chris Hoy.
Hoping to raise at least £1000, Steve explained on his JustGiving page, “Prostate Cancer Research are dedicated to creating brand new prostate cancer treatments. Prostate cancer is now the most diagnosed cancer in the UK and 11,500 men die from the disease every year.
"People affected by prostate cancer need breakthrough treatments, and research is the only way to turn this hope into reality.
"Their vision is clear: a world where people are free from the impact of prostate cancer. I’m part of #TeamPCR because I share this vision. Will you help me support their research?”
Reflecting on his dad’s passion for cycling, son Jamie Williams told the Chronicle, "We all say he's mad, but after so many years of commitment, you have to admire it! We know he won't stop even once he reaches a 1000!"
Steve will be leaving Llangynidr Village Carpark at 1pm on Saturday, July 18. Everyone is welcome to join the ride and swing by the Red Lion and Coach and Horses for a few beers afterwards.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.