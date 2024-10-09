Pothole-related breakdown callouts across the UK have increased by two per cent so far this year compared to the same period last year, according to the latest AA Pothole Index.
Last month (50,244 incidents) was the highest September on record since 2017 (50,418).
The main incidents relate to punctures, damaged wheels, steering and suspension.
Recent heavy rain means many potholes are hidden in puddles.
The new UK Government is being encouraged to deliver on its pothole manifesto commitments by the Pothole Partnership.
The partnership stresses that permanently fixing the potholes will reduce casualties and costs to road users.
The partnership also warns that pothole damage is affecting the economy with damage to vehicles hitting a five-year high.
Previous research shows that the AA dealt with 631,852 pothole related incidents in 2023, the highest for five years.
Edmund King, AA President, said: “Recently we have seen an increase in vehicle pothole damage as the heavy rain means puddles hide the potholes.
“The current Government knows that all road users are fed up with potholes and has the opportunity tomake a step change in the spiral of decline by adopting and advocating measures to permanently fix the problem rather than the past patchwork approach.”