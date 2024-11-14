With the weather getting colder and the days getting darker earlier, it’s well-documented that winter is often associated with a rise in road collisions.
Considering this, experts at the car parts marketplace Ovoko have compiled some tips on how to stay safe on the roads during the colder months ahead.
Check your vehicle regularly
As winter draws closer, it’s critical to check that your vehicle is working efficiently. Make sure to check your headlights, brakes, battery levels, and tyre pressure before setting out on the roads during this winter.
Stay on the main roads
This winter, it’s incredibly important to consider planning an alternative route for your journeys. While main roads are regularly salted, country lanes are often left in icy conditions, increasing your risk of an accident.
Drive at a sensible speed
Over the next few months, it’s more important than ever to monitor your speed to reduce the risk of accidents. With icy conditions approaching, exceeding the speed limits can greatly increase your risk of a collision, putting yourself and other drivers in danger.
Pack an emergency kit
Driving in icy and cold conditions can often increase your car’s risk of a breakdown, which is why it’s beneficial to ensure that you have an emergency kit stored in your car. Some essential items to include in your emergency kit are water, warm clothes, a high-visibility jacket, a blanket, and a spare phone charger.
It’s also beneficial to carry a spare ice scraper, a can of de-icer, jump start cables, and a torch. These items will help you stay warm and safe in the event of a breakdown in dark conditions.
Vytas Palovis, the Vice President of Growth at Ovoko, commented: “A large proportion of car accidents are due to preventable factors. Driving under the influence and exceeding speed limits are both severe offences that contribute towards an alarming number of car accidents across the UK.
“Road safety should always be the utmost priority of every driver, particularly as the weather gets colder and the daylight hours begin to decrease. The start of winter can often be associated with a rise in car accidents, which is why every driver needs to strive towards staying vigilant and alert on the roads.
"Unfortunately, Christmas is one of the most common times in the year for drink driving offences. In the lead-up to the festive period, it's incredibly important to be conscious of your alcohol intake and stick to the legal limit.