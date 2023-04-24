The past week has seen large parts of Abergavenny affected by roadworks, leading to road closures and the installation of temporary multi-way traffic lights which have led to traffic queues and frayed tempers all over the town.
The bad news for local motorists, is that not only is the situation not set to improve, it could well get worse with the closure of Lower Castle Street driving more traffic onto the A40 around the town centre.
As confirmed by Monmouthshire County Council's Road Works Report, please find below a list of areas that have already been hit by roadworks...and those where work is yet to come.
Multi-way temp lights
Park Road, for bus improvement scheme: 17/04/2023 (09:30 - 15:30 hrs) - 30/06/2023 (09:30 - 15:30 hrs), weekdays only
Frogmore Street: 17/04/2023 (09:30 - 15:30 hrs) - 30/06/2023 (09:30 - 15:30 hrs), weekdays only
Pen-Y-Pound: 17/04/2023 (09:30 - 15:30 hrs) - 30/06/2023 (09:30 - 15:30 hrs), weekdays only
Road closures
Lower Castle Street, affected by scaffold for building maintenance: 24/04/2023 - 16/06/2023
Underhill Crescent, closed for the King's Coronation: 06/05/2023
Cross Street, for Toy Fair: 30/04/2023 (13:00 hrs) - 01/05/2023 (16:00 hrs)
Market Street, for Toy Fair: 30/04/2023 (13:00 hrs) - 01/05/2023 (16:00 hrs)
Brewery Yard car park for Toy Fair: 30/04/2023 (13:00 hrs) - 01/05/2023 (16:00 hrs)