MORE than 1,000 homes missed garden waste collections they pay £55 a year for when a council changed its rounds.
But the councillor responsible has ruled out providing an extra collection to compensate for those missed, but did say Monmouthshire County Council had collected Christmas trees as an additional service.
Councillor Catrin Maby, the Labour cabinet member for the environment, said providing a collection to make up for those missed, as a result of changes to collection weeks, would be “difficult” as routes and fortnightly collections are organised with others.
Conservative councillor for Portskewett, Lisa Dymock, had asked if the collection could be arranged for residents who “pay a significant fee”.
Cllr Maby, who confirmed 1,421 households had missed a collection which she said was less than 10 per cent of customers, said that wouldn’t be practical and said: “It’s £55 a year that works out at £2.62 a collection, take out a week then it’s £2.75 so not a huge impact.”